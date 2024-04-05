PM Shehbaz announces to establish Danish schools in remote areas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said the government will establish new Danish schools in remote areas of Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Speaking to participants of the iftar-dinner hosted by him in honour of orphaned children and children with special abilities, PM Shehbaz said that the schools will provide free education, boarding, and food facilities for the students.

The prime minister also announced to establish ‘state of the art’ hospitals in Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

PM Shehbaz also interacted with children and inquired about their well-being.

“I am happy to meet the cute children came from various institutions including SOS and Hassan Academy,” he said adding that the children are the chief guests while he is their host.

During his interaction with the children, PM Shehbaz said these children are very intelligent and will join different professions in future to play key role in the country’s development and prosperity.

Read More: PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan’s support to Palestinians on Quds Day

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif called upon international community to pressurize Israel to stop its oppression against Palestinians

In his message on the International Day of Al-Quds and Juma tul Wida, he strongly denounced the Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

He said since October last year, 32,000 Palestinians including seventeen thousand children have been martyred and seventy thousand others injured in Gaza. Hospitals, refugee camps and children’s schools have deliberately been targeted and access to humanitarian aid has been blocked.

He regretted that despite the ceasefire resolution by the UN security council, the unprovoked bombing on innocent civilians in Gaza is still continuing.