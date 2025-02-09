PM Shehbaz approves abolishing jobs on son quota

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif approved abolishing the son quota for recruiting a family member of an employee who passed away while in service, ARY News reported citing sources.

PM Shehbaz approved changes to the job policy under the Prime Minister’s Assistance Package, the sources said, and added that the policy previously allowed a family member of a deceased government employee to be offered a government job.

The Prime Minister has now approved changes to this policy, effectively barring the children of deceased government employees from receiving government jobs.

This policy change is reportedly in line with a Supreme Court decision, following which the Establishment Division has issued directives to all ministries and divisions to implement the changes.

The sources confirmed that all other benefits and facilities available to civil servants under the Prime Minister’s Assistance Package will remain unchanged.

The decision will not apply to the children of martyrs from law enforcement agencies or those who have sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism. Additionally, the decision will not affect the recruitment of heirs of civil servants who were hired before the change in policy.

Earlier in a similar development, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government abolished recruitment under the son quota system for government employees.

The provincial government released an official notification regarding the change in the recruitment process.

According to the notification, the rules for recruitment, promotion, and transfers of employees in the province have been amended. Clause 4 of Rule 10 has been completely removed, while Clause 2 has been partially abolished.

The clauses were previously related to the recruitment of children of employees who had passed away or were deemed unfit for work. Under the previous system, children of deceased or incapacitated employees were provided jobs.