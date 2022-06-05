PM Shehbaz approves allocation of helicopters to douse Swat forest fires

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to provide two helicopters for extinguishing the fire in the forest area of Swat.

At the request of the local administration, Shehbaz Sharif also directed that air support be provided immediately to control the fire in Babuzai area.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least four people including three women were dead as fire erupted in Swat’s mountainous forest, Chaksair on Saturday.

Rescue teams along with the locals of Chaksair tried to control the fire and carried out relief operations.

As per initial reports, four people including three women have been dead in the fire. The locals said initially fire broke out at four spots in Swat’s mountainous forest, Brekot, Charbagh Kot, Kabal Segram and Chaksair.

According to a local journalist of the area, the fire that erupted a week ago has been almost put under control.

بونیر ایلم کے پہاڑی پر لگے اگ کا اج ساتواں دن ہے @KPRescue1122 بونیر کے مطابق اگ پر تقریبا قابو پا لیا گیا ہے، لیکن علاقے کے لوگ شکایت کر رہے ہے کہ جب تک اگ لگانے والو کا پتا نہیں لگایا جاتا 1/2 pic.twitter.com/AQbXvEJ90G — Fazal Aziz Bunairee (@FazalAziz) June 4, 2022

