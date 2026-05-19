PM Shehbaz arrives in Quetta on day-long visit

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta on Tuesday for a one-day visit focused on the security situation and development matters in Balochistan.

Upon his arrival at the airport, the prime minister was received by Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and other senior officials. During the visit, he is scheduled to meet the provincial leadership and review the overall situation in the province.

The prime minister will also chair a meeting of the provincial Apex Committee under the National Action Plan (NAP), where key issues related to security, governance, and development are expected to be discussed.

Meanwhile, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), said that sustainable peace and long-term progress in Balochistan require a people-centric approach, inclusive development, and improved governance alongside security measures.

Read More: Field Marshal urges improved governance for peace in Balochistan

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Field Marshal visited Quetta Garrison on Tuesday, where he addressed student officers and faculty members at the Command and Staff College, Quetta.

During his address, Asim Munir praised the institution’s high standards of training, intellectual rigour, and professionalism, describing them as hallmarks of the college.

He expressed satisfaction over the continued exceptional performance and dedication demonstrated by the college’s graduates in their professional duties.

The Field Marshal also highlighted the rapidly evolving nature of modern warfare and stressed the importance of staying updated on emerging technologies, multi-domain operations, tri-services synergy, and future battlefield challenges.