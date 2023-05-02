PM Shehbaz assures full cooperation for AJK development

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has assured all possible cooperation of the incumbent government for the development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The prime minister gave the assurance to a delegation led by AJK Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq, who called him at PM House in Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz gave assurance to the delegation that issues pertaining to the development funds of Azad Kashmir will be resolved at the earliest.

The prime minister said Pakistan was standing by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for freedom and the government of Pakistan will continue extending its moral, political and diplomatic support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

He said India’s illegal action of 5 August 2019 is a gross violation of human rights and the international community, especially the United Nations, should take notice of this.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistani nation will always stand by its Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for freedom. He said we exposed the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris in at every international forum.

The delegation, include AJK Government ministers comprising Col. Retired Waqar Noor and Faisal Mumtaz Rathor. President AJK chapter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Shah Ghulam Qadir, former AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, President AJK chapter of Pakistan People’s Party Chaudhry Yaseen, and Member Legislative Council Chaudhry Latif Akbar also attended the meeting.

Besides, Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar and Ahsan Iqbal as well as Prime Minister’s Advisor on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira were also present on the occasion.

