PM Shehbaz assures MQM-P to address their reservations

KARACHI: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to address their reservations over elections on new census, ARY News reported.

As per details, Sindh governor Kamran Tessori called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Karachi today.

During the meeting, they discussed development projects in Karachi as well as in the province initiated by Federal Government, particularly K-IV water project.

Governor Sindh on the occasion requested Prime Minister that the problems of Karachi need to be resolved on a priority basis to augment industrial production.

Sources said that MQM-P expressed their reservation regarding the census and general election to Prime Minister.

PM Shehbaz assured the MQM-P delegation that the decision regarding holding elections on new census has not made yet, sources added.

Sources with MQM-P revealed that PM Shehbaz said MQM-P will be consulted on the upcoming general elections and caretaker government.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold another meeting with MQM-P delegation after Muharram.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) expressed displeasure over the ‘ignorance’ by the federal government in major decisions, including the date of dissolution of National Assembly (NA).

According to details, Khalid Maqbool-led party expressed displeasure for not taking them into confidence in major decisions – dissolution of National Assembly (NA), formation of caretaker government and holding elections on Census 2017.