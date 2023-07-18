MQM-P upset with Centre over ‘ignorance’

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) expressed displeasure over the ‘ignorance’ by the federal government in major decisions, including the date of dissolution of National Assembly (NA), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Khalid Maqbool-led party expressed displeasure for not taking them into confidence in major decisions – dissolution of National Assembly (NA), formation of caretaker government and holding elections on Census 2017.

Sources told ARY News that a delegation of MQM-P led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori will meet Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif tomorrow.

Meanwhile, sources claimed, party convener has also summoned a consultation meeting in Islamabad today before meeting the prime minister. The meeting will deliberate on reservations and agenda of meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Sources added that the meeting will also hold discussion on delimitations of constituencies, correctness of voter lists and electoral reforms.

In a statement, MQM-P leader and IT Minister Amin-ul-Haque noted that the government has not taken his party into confidence regarding the dissolution of lower house of parliament.

He confirmed that his party delegation would meet PM Shehbaz tomorrow and said they will demand the government to notify the newly-held census. “Elections should be held on new delimitations of constituencies after notifying the Census 2023,” he added.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the two major parties in ruling coalition – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – had agreed to dissolve the lower National Assembly (NA) on August 8.

The summary of dissolution of the lower house of the Parliament will be delivered to the President, sources said. “If the President kept the summary in pending, the assembly will stand dissolved in 48 hours as per the law,” sources added.

However, soon after the reports circulated, Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that no decision had been taken yet regarding the dissolution date of the National Assembly (NA).

It is to be mentioned here that the lower house of the Parliament will complete its five-year tenure on August 12. The last session of the existing National Assembly is expected to be summoned soon.