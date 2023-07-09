MQM-P won’t form alliance with any party before elections: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) senior deputy convenor Mustafa Kamal said on Sunday that his political party would not form an alliance with any party before the elections, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Aiteraz hai’, Mustafa Kamal said that MQM-P will not form an alliance with any political party before the elections. “We could hold negotiations with the political party that emerges victorious after the elections.”

Criticising the Sindh government, Mustafa Kamal said that the water scarcity issue in Karachi was not resolved yet. He added that Karachi citizens are not getting jobs due to the quota system.

“Not a single new school is constructed across Sindh, nor its citizens are getting electricity.”

Mustafa Kamal claimed that 5.6 million Karachi citizens were counted in the population census due to the efforts of the MQM-P. He alleged that the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is unwilling to transfer powers to the lower level.

He said that MQM-P lawmakers are sitting on the opposition benches in the Sindh Assembly and they will also seek the position of the opposition leader.

To a question, Kamal said that MQM-P cannot separate itself from the incumbent government due to the deteriorated situation of the economy. “PPP has not implemented the political agreement with the MQM-P. MQM-P is part of the incumbent government due to cooperation of the federal government.”

Kamal said that MQM-P is not demanding a separate province but the ruling PPP is forcing people to raise such demands. “Karachi and Hyderabad citizens were completely neglected for 500,000 government jobs in Sindh. Due to injustice of the PPP government, people are demanding a separate province.”

Commenting on the local government (LG) elections in Karachi, the MQM-P deputy convenor said that Karachiites rejected Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and PPP. “Whenever MQM-P contests the LG polls in future, it will easily get the mayorship. The vote count was dropped to only 6% due to MQM-P’s boycott.”

Kamal claimed that his political party developed the metropolis in past and it will develop the city once again.

“MQM wants a constitutional amendment to mention mayor’s department in the Constitution just like the prime minister and chief minister. We have prepared the draft amendment to seek PFC Award just like NFC Award. The funds should be directly transferred to the lower level instead of the chief minister.”

Kamal said that MQM-P will also recommend a constitutional amendment to ban MPAs elections until the organisation of the LG polls.