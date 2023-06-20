PM Shehbaz assures Sindh CM of allocating Rs25b for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah of allocating Rs25 billion funds for the flood victims in the budget 2023-24, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah held a one-on-one meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today. Sources told ARY News that the chief minister raised the matter of special allocations for the flood affectees in the federal budget 2023-24.

He apprised PM Sharif that the Sindh government allocated Rs25 billion funds for the flood victims and the federal government should also allocate Rs25 billion for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees. CM Shah also demanded the premier for special allocations for the flood victims from global aid.

The premier assured CM Shah of allocating Rs25 billion allocations for flood affectees in the federal budget. After meeting the premier, CM Shah departed for Karachi from Islamabad.

Yesterday, the first round of talks between the ruling coalition partners, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), over federal budget 2023-24 reservations remained inconclusive.

PML-N and PPP ministers held talks to address the reservations over the federal budget 2023-24. Sources told ARY News that PPP ministers tabled their demands before the PML-N ministers.

Both parties will hold the second round of talks on Tuesday (today) as the PML-N delegation will present the PPP’s demands before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It was learnt that PPP ministers demanded a huge amount of funds for the rehabilitation of the Sindh flood victims. The session was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah via video link.

The PML-N delegation assured PPP ministers of addressing their reservations regarding the budgetary allocations. Sources said that the PML-N-led government is expected to fulfil PPP’s demand in 24 hours.

From the PML-N side, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal and Ayaz Sadiq attended the meeting. Naveed Qamar, Khursheed Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Shazia Marri represented the Pakistan People’s Party in the talks.

The Sindh government has postponed the budget session for a day.