PM Shehbaz, Balochistan governor discuss Hanna Urak situation

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Tuesday discussed the security situation following the deadly Hanna Urak attack, agreeing on the need for decisive measures to protect lives and restore peace.

According to a statement issued by the Governor House, the two leaders agreed on the need for decisive measures to protect lives and property, compensate the affected families, and enhance coordination between the federal and provincial governments to improve security in the province.

Meanwhile, the provincial government approved a security operation in the affected area.

During the operation, four security personnel were injured, while authorities claimed four terrorists were killed.

A high-level meeting was convened, chaired by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and attended by Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove, cabinet members, senior civil and military officials, and representatives of law enforcement agencies.

The meeting reviewed the attack in Hanna Urak, where armed Taliban militants targeted local residents belonged to the Kakar tribe.

Paying tribute to the people of Hanna Urak, Bugti said their resistance against the attackers reflected courage and patriotism. He described terrorism as a collective challenge for both Balochistan and Pakistan, calling for national unity and coordinated efforts to defeat militant groups.

Meanwhile, protesters continued their sit-in for a third consecutive day on Quetta’s Airport Road, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack, the recovery of missing persons abducted during the assault, and stronger security measures.

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According to local residents, heavily armed Taliban militants descended from nearby mountains on Sunday evening and attacked Killi Babri in the Hanna Urak area, about 25 kilometres northeast of Quetta. The attackers used automatic weapons and rocket launchers during the assault.

Officials said four local residents were killed and several others injured in the attack, while several locals were abducted by the Taliban.

The provincial government formed a high-level committee, headed by Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove and Provincial Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, to engage with protesters, tribal elders, elected representatives, civil society and other stakeholders in an effort to resolve concerns through dialogue.