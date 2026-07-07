QUETTA: At least 15 terrorists, belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij (FAK), were killed in a joint clearance operation launched by security forces following the deadly terrorist attack in Balochistan’s Ziarat district, the provincial government said on Tuesday.

According to the Balochistan government, the operation was conducted jointly by the Frontier Corps (FC), Balochistan Police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Operations Wing (SOW), and the Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF).

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Political and Media Affairs, Shahid Rind, said the operation was successfully completed after security forces cleared the area of terrorists.

He confirmed that nine Balochistan Police officers and personnel were martyred in the attack. Among the martyrs were the SHO of Mangi Police Station, SHO of Kawas Police Station, ATF In-charge Head Constable Saifullah, and several other officials.

Rind said that DSP Ghulam Sarwar, along with eight police personnel, managed to reach Kach Police Station safely through difficult mountainous terrain. Constable Rizwan, who had gone missing during the attack, was also recovered unharmed during the operation.

The bodies of the martyrs are being shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Ziarat for legal formalities and post-mortem.

Shahid Rind emphasized that the sacrifices of the martyrs will never be forgotten, and the government of Balochistan salutes their courage.

He reiterated that operations against terrorism will continue until its complete eradication, and the writ of the state will be maintained at all costs.

“The state is responding with full force, and the nefarious designs of terrorists have been crushed,” he said.

Shahid Rind emphasized that Balochistan will not serve as a safe haven for terrorists. He assured that every attack will be met with a decisive response, and intelligence-based operations will continue with greater effectiveness to ensure lasting peace.

“Elements challenging the writ of the state will be brought to justice. The war against terrorism is being pursued with full strength,” he added.