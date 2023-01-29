PM Shehbaz calls upon global unity to fight Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called upon the civilized world to strongly condemned the highly offensive acts of desecration of the Holy Quran and fight Islamophobia, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister wrote: “The highly offensive desecration of the Holy Quran by a Danish politician is the third such incident in a row that should be strongly condemned by the civilised world.”

He further said that the need for global unity to fight Islamophobia couldn’t be more urgent than it was now. “We are deeply hurt,” the prime minister posted.

A day earlier, Pakistan strongly condemned the senseless and deeply offensive act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark, by the same Islamophobe who committed a similar act in Sweden a few days ago.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the repetition of the vile act leaves little doubt in the minds of Muslims around the world that freedom of expression is being blatantly abused to spread religious hatred and incitement to violence.

“We urge them to be mindful of the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and Muslims around the world and take steps to prevent such hateful and Islamophobic acts,” it was further added.

