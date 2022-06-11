Money laundering case: PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza likely to be indicted next month

LAHORE: A special court in Lahore will likely indict Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz next month in a money laundering case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the special court has summoned all accused, including PM Shehbaz Sharif and CM Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, in money laundering case on July 15, when father-son duo is likely to be indicted.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered to issue proclaimed notice of accused Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz and Tahir Naqvi, while the death certificate of third accused Malik Maqsood aka Maqsood Chaprasi, who passed away in the last few days, was not presented in the court.

FIA Prosecutor Farooq Bajwa informed the court that the agency had written to Interpol in connection with Maqsood’s death. The judge then directed the FIA to submit a verified report. Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till July 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that the special court hearing the money laundering case against PM Shehbaz Sharif and CM Hamza Shehbaz extended their bail pleas.

The prime minister and the chief minister applied for an extension in the bail plea and the judge of the special central court reserved the verdict after arguments from the prosecutor and the suspects concluded.

The court later announced its reserved verdict and directed Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million while co-accused in the case were directed to submit bonds of Rs200,000. The court directed them to submit the bonds in seven days.

