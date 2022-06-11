Money laundering case: Court extends bail pleas of PM, CM Punjab

LAHORE: A special court hearing a money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has extended their bail pleas, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister and the chief minister applied for an extension in the bail plea and the judge of the special central court reserved the verdict after arguments from the prosecutor and the suspects concluded.

The court later announced its reserved verdict and directed Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million while co-accused in the case were directed to submit bonds of Rs200,000. The court directed them to submit the bonds in seven days.

Before the hearing today, multiple developments in the case occurred during the past few days. A prosecutor in the money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif fell unconscious amid a hearing in a banking court.

According to details, Farooq Bajwa, who is the prosecutor in the money laundering case against Shebaz Shareef fell unconscious during a hearing in a banking court in Lahore.

Farooq was moved to a services hospital for medical treatment. Howver he has recovered and is healthy.

Furthermore, Sharif family’s renowned servant Malik Maqsood famously known as ‘Maqsood Chaprasi’ had passed away on Thursday. Maqsood was nominated in the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

Sources said that Maqsood was living abroad nowadays. Former Accountability advisor Shehzad Akbar had claimed that millions of unaccounted-for money were found in Maqsood’s bank accounts.

Moreover, on May 10, a former FIA Director Dr Rizwan, who was investigating the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif, had passed away due to a heart attack.

