Prosecutor in Shehbaz Sharif’s money laundering case faints in court

Lahore: A prosecutor in the money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif fell unconscious amid a hearing in a banking court, ARY News reported.

According to details, Farooq Bajwa, who is the prosecutor in the money laundering case against Shebaz Shareef fell unconscious during a hearing in a banking court in Lahore.

Farooq was moved to a services hospital for medical treatment. Howver he has recovered and is healthy.

It is to be noted that the Sharif family’s renowned servant Malik Maqsood famously known as ‘Maqsood Chaprasi’ had passed away on Thursday. Maqsood was nominated in the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

Sources said that Maqsood was living abroad nowadays. Former Accountability advisor Shehzad Akbar had claimed that millions of unaccounted-for money were found in Maqsood’s bank accounts.

Moreover, on May 10, a former FIA Director Dr Rizwan, who was investigating the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif, had passed away due to a heart attack.

