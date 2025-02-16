PM condemns terrorist attack in Kalat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned a terrorist attack on Levies check post in Kalat, Balochistan, resulting in a martyrdom of an official and injuries injuries of two others, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the Prime Minster also prayed for the high ranks of shaheed personnel and commiserated with the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

PM Shehbaz also paid tribute to martyred personnel Ali Nawaz and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said the terrorists are the enemies of the development and progress of Balochistan province and reiterated that terrorists’ nefarious designs will not be allowed to succeed.

PM Shehbaz said the Levies personnel has laid down his life for the defence of the country and entire nation salute the martyred personnel for sacrificing his life for the sake of peace in the country.

An official martyred and two others sustained injuries in terrorist attack on a Levies check post in Kalat, a spokesperson of Balochistan government said on Sunday.

“The Levies Force personnel responded swiftly, forcing the attackers retreat and flee”, spokesman said.

“A search operation has been underway to apprehend the perpetrators of the attack on the Levies check post.”

The injured officials were shifted to Quetta for medical treatment.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the attack and paid tribute to the martyred officer, Ali Nawaz. He paid tribute to bravery of the valiant officer and condoled with the bereaved family.

The minister also prayed for an early recovery of the two injured Levies officials.