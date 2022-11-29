PM Shehbaz congratulates COAS Asim Munir on assuming charge

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir, on assumption of his responsibilities as the country’s new army chief, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the prime minister held a telephone conversation with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and congratulated him on assumption of his responsibilities.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said commanding the tremendous force of Pakistan Army was a great honour and expressed confidence that General Asim Munir would further contribute towards strengthening the country’s defence.

He wished General Munir success in effectively dealing with the challenges pertaining to security and counter-terrorism.

He assured the new army chief full cooperation of his government in areas relating to defence and security.

Meanwhile, General Asim Munir, who was handed over the ‘baton of command’ by his predecessor General Qamar Javed Bajwa this morning, thanked PM Shehbaz Sharif for his wishes and the words of congratulations.

Earlier in the day, General Asim Munir took over the command of the Pakistan Army from General Qamar Javed Bajwa in an eminent ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Gen Bajwa is all set to retire today (November 29) after completing his six-year stint as the COAS.

The outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa handed over the baton of command to the newly appointed 17th Army Chief General Asim Munir.

The ceremony was attended by the former military leadership, federal ministers, foreign dignitaries and others.

The chief guest General Bajwa was presented guard of honour for the last time as the chief of army staff during the ceremony.

Before the ceremony, General Bajwa visited the Yadgar-e-Shuhda for the last time as chief of army staff. Gen Munir had accompanied him during the visit.

