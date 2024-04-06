PM Shehbaz departs KSA for three-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his delegation departed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in a commercial airline for a three-day visit, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the PM’s delegation team comprised federal ministers Including Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar, and Ahad Khan Cheema, while the CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz also accompanied the Shehbaz Sharif.

The prime minister, after he arrives in KSA tonight, would stay in Madina from April 6 to 8.

During his visit, the prime minister is anticipated to meet Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discuss issues of mutual interest.

Earlier to this development, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar confirmed on Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday (Today).

The minister, in a statement, said this would be the first foreign visit of the prime minister since his election to the PM’s office on March 4.

Tarar said that PM Shehbaz Sharif would use a commercial flight for the purpose. The prime minister and members of his delegation would bear their travel expenses, the minister added.

As per details, during his three-day visit to the kingdom, PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to hold meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, focusing on various projects and collaborations.