PM Shehbaz directs early completion of Jinnah Medical Complex

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif directed the concerned department to ensure the early construction of the Jinnah Medical Complex.

Presiding over a review meeting, PM Shehbaz said that Jinnah Medical Complex should be made a modern tertiary-level hospital of not only Pakistan but the region.

The prime minister directed that modern facilities should be provided to patients from all over Pakistan at the Jinnah Medical Complex.

He also directed to hiring prominent experts for the preparation of the master plan of the hospital, for technical assistance as well as medical instruments.

“We established international standard Punjab Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI),” he said and added that a nefarious conspiracy was hatched to destroy PKLI by playing politics on it.

PM Shehbaz also expressed gratitude to the Aga Khan Foundation for its cooperation in the construction of Jinnah Medical Complex.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Health Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath and high-level officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed about the master plan of the hospital and on progress of its construction.

It was told that Jinnah Medical Complex would be made a trust which would look after the administrative affairs of the hospital. The prime minister would be the patron-in-chief of the trust.

“Internationally recognised American experts are working on the project while the Aga Khan Foundation is providing technical assistance,” the participants were informed.

The meeting was also apprised about the construction cost and timeline of the project. PM Shehbaz directed that the hospital project should be executed transparently and be completed in the shortest possible time.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik and directed to take all necessary relief measures as heavy rains lashed across the country.

The prime minister asked the Authority to assess the damages to life and properties caused by the rains and improve coordination with provincial disaster management departments, and the disaster management authorities of AJK and Gilgit Baltistan.

He instructed the NDMA to ensure swift restoration of the highways and roads damaged by the rains or landslides.