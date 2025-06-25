PM Shehbaz directs immediate launch of power transmission projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the immediate start of initiatives to enhance the country’s electricity transmission and distribution network.

The prime minister chaired a meeting in Islamabad to assess ongoing improvements in the power sector. PM Shehbaz said that delivering relief to citizens and ensuring a steady power supply to industries through eco-friendly and cost-effective energy projects remains the government’s highest priority.

PM Shehbaz ordered the speedup of privatizing power distribution companies and noted that the second and third phases of the auction for unprofitable generation firms should be finalized shortly.

The prime minister mandated the swift completion of smart meter installations and requested a report once the process is concluded.

PM Shehbaz also directed to pace up the process of establishment of electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

He said that solarization of tube wells in Balochistan by the federal government has been completed, which will enhance the productivity of the agricultural sector in the province.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing reforms and projects related to generation, transmission and distribution of power sector.

The meeting was informed that first phase of auction of obsolete and loss-making gencos was completed, which generated a revenue of 9.05 billion rupees to the national exchequer.

It was told that successful negotiations were held with 36 Independent Power powers regarding electricity tariffs, which will save 3.69 trillion rupees.

The meeting was further informed that uninterrupted power supply is being ensured to the industries to increase industrial production, exports and foreign exchange.

The meeting was informed that the process of establishing charging stations for the promotion of electric vehicles is in full swing.

It was informed that the Power Planning and Monitoring Company has been established for the improvement of the power sector. The administrative boards of most of the country’s distribution companies have been restructured and are now fully functional.

The meeting was informed that a plan is being devised to provide easy loans from banks for the promotion of energy-efficient fans. A roadmap has also been prepared for the construction of energy-efficient buildings.