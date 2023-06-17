PM Shehbaz directs solarisation of govt buildings at earliest

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities concerned to expedite the process of the conversion of the governmental buildings into the solar energy, ARY News reported Saturday.

According to a statement, the prime minister reviewed the process of formulation of policy regarding alternative sources of energy.

Federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Syed Naveed Qamar, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant Jehanzeb Khan, Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (PEPRA) and officials concerned attended the meeting.

During the meeting, he said the government had ensured in the budget implementation of the measures about alternative sources of energy including solar energy.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the process of converting public buildings to solar power should be speeded up.

“Solar energy would not only reduce the cost of production but would also save precious foreign exchange”, he said adding policy on solar energy should be finalised as soon as possible.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan had immense capacity to produce solar energy.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress on the countrywide solarization projects and on policy of alternative sources of energy.