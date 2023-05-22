PM Shehbaz dubs May 9 rioters as ‘enemies of Pakistan’

QUETTA: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday declared all protestors and rioters of May 9, the day Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested, as ‘enemies of Pakistan’, ARY News reported.

The prime minister made these remarks while addressing an inaugural ceremony of the 34th National Games in Quetta.

“The way Jinnah house [Corps Commander House] was set on fire in Lahore, this can’t be the doing of a Pakistani person. This is the work of terrorists and anti-state elements,” the premier said at the inauguration ceremony.

PM Shehbaz noted that specter of terrorism in the past had affected different parts of the country with the terrorists mounting attacks on military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) and Army Public School.

The armed forces and law enforcement agencies had decided to eradicate the menace with the support the nation, he said, adding in that fight, officers and personnel of the armed forces and law enforcing agencies and people from all segments of society offered huge sacrifices, so that the curse of terrorism could be crushed forever.

The prime minister said the whole nation saluted all those who faced terrorism bravely and offered sacrifices. “They foiled the nefarious designs of the enemies who wanted destruction of the country”, he added.

Referring to May 9 incidents, the prime minister said a Pakistani could not harbour such a destructive thinking, but belonged to thinking of an enemy of the country.

The prime minister stressed that they should take steps within the confines of laws and constitution so that these incidents could not be repeated.

PM Shehbaz said May 9 would always be remembered as the blackest day in the country’s history and the incidents that took place on that day were highly condemnable. He regretted that the miscreants also disrespected the monuments of the shuhada.

He reiterated that with the support of nation, they would rebuild Pakistan in all sectors and fields.

National Games

Speaking of the national games, PM Shehbaz Sharif assured that the federal government was committed to provide all possible resources for the promotion of sports and to create conducive opportunities for the youth of the country to excel in all genres of games.

The prime minister said that the nation was proud of its players and athletes who had not only earned fame in the country, but also brought laurels from abroad. He added that the national games were being held in the province after a lapse of 19 years.

“Holding of the national games in this historic city, manifests the national unity and strength and patriotism for the motherland,” he added.

The prime minister further observed that the young people of Pakistan possessed huge potential which could be utilized in different categories of games, so that they could further bring successes to the country.

Assuring government’s complete support, he said in the past, they had distributed laptops, established Danish schools and promoted games, besides, awarding the high achievers.

He said in the field of sports, they were committed to provide all available resources to the youth because a nation became healthy if its youth was healthy and could achieve progress if its young segment was properly educated.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing the Lahore Corps Commander’s house.