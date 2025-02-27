PM Shehbaz expands federal cabinet as 27 new members take oath

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expanded his federal cabinet by inducting 27 new members including some belong to allied parties, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Thirteen federal ministers, 11 state ministers, and three advisers took oath at a ceremony at held at (President House) Aiwan-e-Sadar.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to new federal cabinet. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present on the occasion. The federal cabinet has now reached 46 members.

New ministers include Hanif Abbasi, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Moin Watto, Mustafa Kamal, Sardar Yusuf, Ali Parvez, Shaza Fatima, Junaid Anwar, Khalid Magsi, Pir Imran Shah, Aurangzeb Khachi, Rana Mubasher and Raza Hayat Haraj.

11 state ministers include Barrister Aqeel Malik, Malik Rasheed, Armaghan Subhani, Talal Chaudhry, Khyel Das, Rehman Kanju, Bilal Kayani, Mukhtar Bharat, Shazra Mansab, Anwar Chaudhry and Wajiha Qamar.

Additionally three new advisers have been appointed including Muhammad Ali, Tauqir Shah and Pervez Khattak.

The cabinet expansion comes nearly a year after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took office.

The new ministers are expected to take charge of various portfolios, including the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of National Health, and Ministry of Communications.

The development came after the lower house of the parliament passed the Members of Parliament Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2025 — already approved by the Senate — with a majority vote, increasing the salary of the parliament members.

The National Assembly’s Finance Committee, headed by NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, approved the proposed increase of the monthly salary of each MNA and senator to Rs519,000. Previously, lawmakers received a monthly salary of Rs180,000.