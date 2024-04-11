PM Shehbaz extends eid greetings to Maulana Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held a telephonic call with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and extended warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr, ARY News reported.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also extended eid greetings to the prime minister. The two leaders prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

On the blessed occasion of Eid ul fitr, they also prayed for end of oppression and atrocities on the people of Palestine and Kashmir.

It is important to mention here that earlier on March 3, Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the people of Pakistan do not recognise the incumbent parliament as it is a product of ‘rigging’.

Addressing a presser in Karachi, the JUI-F chief said that the newly elected parliamentarians are not representatives of the people but a product of rigging. He said that the General Elections 2024 is the most ‘rigged’ polls in the country’s history, vowing to carry out a country-wide movement against the same.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the general elections in 2018 were considered the most ‘manipulated’ polls in the county, adding that the record was broken in the 8th February elections.