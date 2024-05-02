PM Shehbaz forms committee to probe wheat import scandal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif sacked Secretary Food Security Muhammad Asif and formed a high-level inquiry committee to probe into the matter of wheat import in the country, ARY News reported.

The prime minister constituted a committee headed by the Secretary Cabinet Division and tasked it to conduct a thorough into the matter.

Chairing a high-level review meeting regarding the current status of wheat reserves in the country, PM Shehbaz questioned as to why the decision to import wheat was taken despite the good production of the commodity last year.

The prime minister inquired from the Ministry of National Food Security about the import of wheat last year.

Expressing satisfaction over bumper crop production of wheat this year, the prime minister stressed to ensure that there is no delay in the purchase of wheat.

“All necessary steps should be taken regarding the purchase of wheat,” he said adding the farmers should be immediately paid for their hard work.

Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzaal and other high officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Fakhre Alam has been appointed Secretary Food Security whose appointment formal notification has been issued.

Earlier in the day, the initial reports on wheat import scandal revealed shocking details.

According to sources, the initial report stated that the federal institutions are responsible for the unnecessary import of wheat. Despite existing reserves of 40.47 lakh metric tons in Punjab, an additional 35.87 lakh metric tons were imported, creating an artificial shortage.

Sources said that the report suspects officials from the Punjab Food Department and Pasco of involvement in the scandal.

The investigation has found that wheat was imported at a cost of Rs 2600-2900 per maund and sold at a higher price of Rs 4700 per maund. The import permission was granted for 1 million metric tons, but it was exceeded without limit, sources added.

Sources revealed that the federal institutions allowed private companies to import wheat without proper checks, and some officials from the Ministry of Finance also failed to scrutinize the large-scale import.

Furthermore, the wheat import continued from September 26, 2023, to March 31, 2024, resulting in a massive influx of wheat in the market. The complete report will be presented to the government within three days, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the wheat import caused a $1 billion loss to the national kitty.

Sources revealed that private sectors favored in wheat imports in Pakistan, and these wrong decisions have resulted in a loss of $1 billion to the national exchequer.

Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer said that the wheat imported in the caretaker setup has become a problem

The wheat imports went beyond the permitted limit, food security minister said. “Unfortunately, the wheat was imported, which won’t have happened,” minister said.

“The inquiry committee has disclosed facts. There were already 4.2 million tons of wheat in the carry forward stock,” he said.

“We are trying to resolve the issue of the wheat procurement,” Rana Tanveer said. “The prime minister has directed for constitution of another committee for further probe to reach to the facts of the matter,” minister said. “The committee will submit its report within four to five days and will determine the responsibility,” he said.