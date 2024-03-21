PM Shehbaz forms steering committee for FBR reforms

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif formed a steering committee for reforms and automation in Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR), ARY News reported.

As per details, PM Shehbaz will be chairman of the 10-member steering committee and a formal notification has also been issued in this regard.

The Federal Ministers of Finance, Industry, Commerce and Production, and Law will be members of the high profile Committee.

The Finance Division will provide Secretarial support to the Steering Committee, which will monitor the implementation of the FBR reform plan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to ensure the implementation of all projects for the stability of national economy.

The premier issued these directions while chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review the 5-year economic roadmap for the development of the country.

During the meeting, economic roadmap for the next five years with a focus on reducing inflation, alleviating poverty and providing employment was presented.

The prime minister said all stakeholders of different sectors of the economy should be consulted for the implementation of this plan.

He emphasized action on priority basis to develop agriculture, livestock, technology, foreign investment and small and large scale industries.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the confidence that during the next five years, country’s economy will be stabilized and put on the path of development.

The Prime Minister said modernization and innovation in different fields especially agriculture will increase revenues and per acre yield. He said that loss-making State Owned Enterprises will be privatized on priority basis.