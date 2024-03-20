PM Shehbaz hails security forces for foiling Gwadar attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday heaped praise on security forces for foiling a terrorist attack on Gwadar Port Authority Complex, ARY News reported.

The prime minister lauded the professional skills of the security forces and law enforcement agencies, a press statement by the PM Office Media Wing said.

PM Sharif also paid tribute to the security forces personnel who were martyred during the operation against the terrorists.

Earlier today, security forces thwarted an attack on the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Complex in Balochistan and killed all eight terrorists.

Security officials said that the terrorists belonged to the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

According to sources, the BLA militants tried to enter the GPA complex to carry out terrorism but they were intercepted by security personnel.

PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the security forces’ swift response to eliminate terrorists. He said that the attempted terrorist attack in Gwadar was aimed at interrupting Pakistan’s economic prosperity.

He resolved to foil all conspiracies against the country with the help of the people. The entire nation was standing with their armed forces, police and security forces to wipe out the scourge of terrorism, the premier said.

PM Shehbaz also extended condolences to the families of the martyred personnel.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also condemned the attack targeting the GPA Complex, saying that the nation will respond with full force against such crimes.

“We reaffirm our unwavering support for our security forces who are tirelessly combating these extremist elements,” he added.

According to the PPP chairman, the violence in the country was aimed at undermining Pakistan’s stability and development.

However, he said that the nation will not succumb to intimidation or demoralisation. “Instead we draw strength from our unity and determination to forge a peaceful and prosperous future for all Pakistanis.”