PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan, others express concerns at army helicopter disappearance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PTI chief Imran Khan and political leaders have expressed concerns at the disappearance of an army helicopter in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

A Pakistan Army aviation helicopter with important personalities aboard, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, has gone missing in Balochistan’s Lasbela district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, the military helicopter was on a flood relief operation in Lasbela.

“A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC,” the ISPR tweeted.

“Six individuals were on board, including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan,” the tweet said, adding that a search operation is underway.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed concerns over the disappearance of the army helicopter in Lasbela.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said in a Twitter message, “The disappearance of Army Aviation helicopter from Balochistan is concerning. The entire nation prays to Allah Almighty for the safety, security and safe return of these sons of the country who came out to help the flood victims.”

Imran Khan said, “Disturbing news of army aviation helicopter missing and praying for all those on board.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also expressed great concerns over the disappearance of the army aviation helicopter departing for Karachi from Uthal city of Lasbela district.

He prayed for the safe recovery of the people on board. The chief minister said that he ordered the district administration Lasbela and police to use all available resources to search the helicopter.

Fawad Chaudhry prayed for the safe recovery of the all army officers including Corps Commander Gen Sarfaraz.

Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi tweeted that he is praying for the safe recovery of the sons of the soils.

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railway Khawaja Saad Rafique also prayed for the safe return of the army officers.

