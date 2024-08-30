PM Shehbaz invites Fazlur Rehman to work together

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif invited Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to once again work together, ARY News reported citing sources.

PM Shehbaz visited the residence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad and expressed his desire to work together with the JUI-F, the sources privy to the development said.

“We want to work together again, just like we did in the past,” PM Shehbaz Sharif was quoted as saying. “We request you to guide us once more.”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, however, responded by saying that his party’s stance remains unchanged. “We are where we were in the past, you have changed your path,” the JUI-F chief said.

The sources within the JUI-F said that the party conveyed a clear message to the prime minister. The sources added that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, with PM Shehbaz Sharif inquiring about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s health and well-being.

It is important to note that President Asif Ali Zardari also met the JUI-F chief on August 24 and the two high-level meetings were held after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation called on Maulana Fazalur Rehman.

Earlier on August 23, a delegation of PTI met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, seeking cooperation once again, ARY News reported citing sources.

Both parties are mulling to end differences and explore possibilities of collaboration, the sources privy to the development said.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the formation of committees to facilitate joint efforts. PTI reportedly requested in-house cooperation within the Parliament, expressing their stance that they could give the government a tough time if the two parties worked together.