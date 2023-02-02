PM Shehbaz invites Imran Khan to ‘all parties conference’ amid enormous challenges

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to an all-parties conference (APC), summoned on February 7 to deliberate on national challenges, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the prime minister has summoned an all-parties conference (ACP) on February 7 in Islamabad to deliberate on national challenges, including economic crisis and rising terrorism.

PM Shehbaz has decided to gather leaders of all political parties of the country so they can join heads and figure ways out of the prevailing challenges. All political leaders have been formally invited to attend the conference.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq has begun contacting top PTI leaders, including former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and former defence minister Pervez Khattak, asking them to participate in the conference.

Moreover, the prime minister also invited two PTI leaders to participate in Apex Committee meeting, summoned tomorrow at Governor House, Peshawar.

The meeting will be attended by all stakeholders including police, Rangers, officials from intelligence agencies, and political leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The meeting will discuss Peshawar suicide blast, ways to root out terrorism, and the upgradation of the police and counter-terrorism department (CTD).

The move came as the country was facing a severe threat of terrorism, deteriorating economic and political crisis.

It is pertinent to mention here that a powerful blast triggered by a suicide attack rocked a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines during the afternoon prayers.

According to the latest figures, at least 100 people have been confirmed to have lost their lives in the attack, while almost 169 people were wounded.

Security officials said the explosion took place around 1:40pm on Monday as Zuhr prayers were being offered as a result of which the roof of the mosque caved in. The rescue operation is still underway at the mosque site to retrieve the victims.

Videos and pictures shared by social media users show horrific scenes as the injured drenched in blood shifted to local medical centres for first aid after the Peshawar mosque blast.

