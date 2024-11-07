PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone of Ramday University in Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Ramday University to be constructed in Thagos, district Ghanche of Gilgit Baltistan.

Islamabad hosted the groundbreaking event. Ramday University is being constructed under a trust, and the money donated by Pakistanis living abroad will be used to finish the project.

PM Shehbaz spoke at the event and gave Justice (retd) Khalil ur Rehman Ramday and his associates his sincere congratulations on the founding of Ramday University.

“The efforts of all individuals and the institutions who contributed to the establishment of Ramday University are appreciable,” he added.

The prime minister said today the foundation is laid collectively for a bright future for the children here. “The establishment of an institution of higher learning in a remote area like Ghanche in Gilgit-Baltistan is highly encouraging.”

PM Shehbaz expressed his confident that the varsity, located at an altitude of 11,000 feet in Thagos, will reach the peak of modern knowledge and research standards.

“The role of the private sector in the promotion of education in Pakistan is extremely important”, he said adding that graduates from private educational institutions had made Pakistan proud in every field.

PM Shehbaz emphasised that the development of Gilgit-Baltistan and the welfare of its people were among the government’s top priorities adding that yesterday, during his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan, 62 affected families from the floods were handed over homes.

Furthermore, he said that a 100-megawatt solar energy project has been launched in Gilgit-Baltistan, which would help meet the region’s electricity needs.

During his recent visit to Gilgit Baltistan, the prime minister said he also announced the Gilgit-Baltistan Education and Endowment Fund, which would benefit deserving and talented students from the region, enabling them to play a role in the development of Pakistan as constructive members of society.

On the occasion Justice (retd) Khalil-ur-Rehman Ramday said that Ramday University is being established in the Thagos area of Ghanche district, Gilgit-Baltistan, on a 200-kanal area of land.

“Ramday University will be one of the highest universities to be built at one of the world’s highest altitudes,” he said adding that the university would offer education in subjects such as environmental studies, climate change, hydrology, minerals, and others.