PM Shehbaz leaves for Azerbaijan to attend COP29

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday left for Azerbaijan to participate in the “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), being held in Baku.

At the International Royal Terminal, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq and other diplomatic staff saw off the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During his three-day visit to Azerbaijan, the prime minister will represent Pakistan in the conference, which is being organized to underscore efforts at reducing climate pollution and to highlight the problems of those countries suffering from the harmful effects of climate change.

The prime minister will highlight the dangers of climate change affecting Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz will address the World Leaders Climate Action Summit on 13 November and attend several high-level events on the sidelines of the summit. Besides, he would hold bilateral meetings with world leaders.

Several high-level events and roundtable discussions hosted by Pakistan will also take place at the Pakistan Pavilion during COP29.

Moreover, the prime minister will also participate in the high-level event “Glaciers 2025: Action for Glaciers” which is being hosted by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Read More: Pakistan reiterates demand to halt Palestinians’ genocide

PM Shehbaz will also attend the high-level event “Delivering Early Warning for All and Addressing Extreme Heat” hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the rising global temperature, as well as a dinner hosted by the President of Azerbaijan in the honour of world leaders.

The prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with the world leaders on the sidelines of COP-29, where besides, the strengthening of bilateral relations, the challenges posed by climate change to Pakistan, will be discussed.

The prime minister is accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and other senior officials.

“At the COP29, Pakistan will call for balanced and ambitious progress on all issues such as loss and damage, adaptation, mitigation and means of implementation. It will seek predictable financing to address developing countries’ climate goals. Pakistan will also underscore the historical responsibility and the principle of Equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibility and call on developed nations to undertake deeper emission cuts,” Foreign Office Spokesperson in a press release said.