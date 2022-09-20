PM Shehbaz Sharif meets world leaders on UNGA sidelines

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with President of France Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed bilateral ties as well as matters of regional and international importance.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar and SAPM Tariq Fatemi also attended the meeting.

Later, the prime minister also held meetings with Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Karl Nehammer, Iranian President and the Prime Ministers of Spain. The leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen mutual cooperation in multiple fields.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended the opening of high-level general debate of the 77th Session of UN General Assembly being held in the general assembly hall.

The prime minister reached UN Headquarters to attend a welcome reception hosted by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the Heads of States/Governments participating in the 77th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA77).

During the reception, the prime minister interacted with the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern.

During his stay in New York, the PM will have important bilateral meetings with the leaders of other countries.

Besides, the premier will also hold meetings with the Austrian Chancellor and Spanish President. He will meet the President of the European Union Council Charles Michael.

The prime minister will also participate in the Global Food Security Summit. PM Shehbaz Sharif will meet Managing Director of International Monitory Fund Kristalina Georgieva and President World Bank David Mills tomorrow (Wednesday).

Apart from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Shehbaz Sharif will also have a bilateral meeting with Iran’s President Seyed Ibrahim Raisi.

