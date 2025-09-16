PM Shehbaz meets Saudi Crown Prince in Qatar

DOHA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir were also present in the meeting.

The two leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation following Israel’s aggression against Doha. Prime Minister Shehbaz strongly condemned the Israeli action, calling it a deliberate attempt to derail ongoing peace efforts in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister conveyed his deep appreciation for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s leadership in unifying the Ummah at this critical time.

In this regard, the Prime Minister assured the Saudi Crown Prince of Pakistan’s all out diplomatic support, particularly at the United Nations Security Council, where Pakistan is currently a non-permanent member, as well as at all other diplomatic multilateral foras, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Prime Minister noted that the convening of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha had sent a powerful message of unity, affirming that the Muslim world stands together against Israel’s unlawful and reckless aggression, which poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

Reaffirming the historic and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked the Crown Prince for the Kingdom’s unwavering support to Pakistan through all challenges.

The Prime Minister conveyed his warm respects and regards for Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

