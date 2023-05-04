PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif to hold meeting today

LONDON: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif to hold meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London today, ARY News reported.

In response to a question regarding PTI chief Imran Khan’s court appearance in a wheelchair, the PML-N supremo said that he ‘Allah is showing him’.

He asked the journalists in an informal conversation what is the latest news in the media. They responded that the Supreme Court will hear the case of election on a single day, tomorrow.

The three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that they accept the verdict of the four-three bench, not the three-two.

Earlier, the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said that PML-N Quaid is the ‘captain of the cowards’,

While slamming the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid, Imran Khan called Nawaz Sharif the captain of the cowards. Addressing the PTI workers at Zaman Park, Khan said that all of the Sharif family members are cowards and Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also part of his team.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz Sharif has demanded action against the former chief justice Saqib Nisar. He added that he has broken the law and violated the Constitution. Usually, when someone breaks the law they end up in jail, he added.

