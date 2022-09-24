PM Shehbaz, Nawaz to discuss strategy to deal with PTI’s long march

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reached London to meet his brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to the agenda of PM Shehbaz’s meeting with Nawaz, the strategy to deal with PTI Chief Imran Khan’s call for a long march will be discussed in the meeting.

Sources told ARY News that the two leaders are expected to discuss the ongoing situation in the country and strategy to overthrow PTI’s government in Punjab.

It was further learnt that the final decision regarding the next elections will also be taken in the all-important meeting between the two leaders.

PM Shehbaz, along with Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb reached London after attending the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In his 5-day visit to the United States (US), the premier met a number of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, attending the 193-member’s high-level debate.

He also held meetings with the President of the General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as heads of International Organizations, IFIs, and philanthropic organizations.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the ruling coalition decided to hand over the finance ministry to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ishaq Dar after he returns to the country.

