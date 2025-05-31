Pakistan will never allow water right to be violated: PM Shehbaz

QUETTA: Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan will never allow its water rights to be violated, terming them a red line.

Addressing officers at the Command and Staff College in Quetta, the prime minister said that the threats faced by Pakistan are no longer confined to conventional warfare and highlighted the need for preparedness across multiple domains, a state-run news agency, APP, reported.

“India tried to make water a weapon, but we have drawn a red line. Pakistan will never allow its water rights to be violated,” he added.

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Attaullah Tarar, Balochistan Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan, and DG ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry were also present on the occasion.

“Threats being faced by Pakistan are no longer limited to traditional warfare. Our military, political, and economic institutions must be equally prepared to face hybrid challenges, from border security to economic sabotage,” PM Shehbaz added.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their valor and professionalism, Pakistan’s decisive response to Indian aggression.

“While India targeted innocent civilians, our air force responded with precision, striking seven high-value targets. The response proved Pakistan’s operational readiness on land and in the air,” PM Shehbaz remarked.

The prime minister strongly criticised India’s propaganda and its attempt to weaponize events like the Pahalgam attack, adding that Pakistan responded firmly, diplomatically and militarily.

PM Shehbaz also praised the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar for their strategic foresight, asserting that Pakistan’s armed forces and people stand united against any aggression.

“The recent tensions have only boosted the morale of our nation and forces,” he remarked. PM Shehbaz said that when he assumed office for a 16-month tenure, the country was facing severe challenges, but none were insurmountable.

“Our focus remains on the economy, reforms, and counterterrorism,” he said.

The prime minister emphasized the government’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption, crediting tough decisions and anti-smuggling measures for economic stabilization. “We are introducing modern technologies, including crypto regulation and blockchain, to align Pakistan with the global financial landscape,” he announced.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong ties with countries like China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Qatar, and the Gulf states. “Our strategic friendships have endured every test. These nations stood by us in our most difficult times,” he said.

The Prime Minister called for collective national effort and hard work to join the ranks of great nations. “Success comes from perseverance. Together, we will transform Pakistan into a model for the world,” he declared.