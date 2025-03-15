PM Shehbaz pledges major electricity relief package

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday pledged a relief package in electricity prices in coming days, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government has decided to transfer the financial benefits from fluctuations in oil prices to electricity consumers.

He pledged a significant relief package in power tariffs, which is expected to lead to a reduction in inflation.

The Prime Minister mentioned that a package is currently being prepared, with the details being finalized, and it will be announced in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his commitment to prioritizing public relief, emphasizing that the government would ensure that the financial benefits from global oil price changes are passed on to electricity consumers.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has also filed a request for a monthly fuel price adjustment for February.

According to the CPPA, electricity production in February stood at 6.49 billion units, while 6.66 billion units were supplied to power companies. The cost of electricity per unit was Rs 8.22, while the reference cost for February was set at Rs 8.52 per unit.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is scheduled to hear the CPPA’s request on March 26. If approved, electricity consumers could see a reduction of up to 30 paisas per unit in their electricity bills.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next fortnight.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that petroleum product prices would remain unchanged.