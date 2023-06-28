PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan exchange Eid greetings

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended Eid ul Azha felicitations telephonically to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan’s nation, ARY News reported.

In the conversation, the Prime Minister also felicitated the Turkish President and its public.

The Prime Minister thanked the Turkish President for inviting him to the swearing-in ceremony.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further enhance mutual cooperation in economic, defense and other fields.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Eid-ul-Azha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice, equality & compassion.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said it fosters unity by reducing socio-economic inequalities and creates feelings of empathy and complete surrender before Allah Almighty. He said a true observance of the ritual demands of us to adopt a life of piety and cleanliness.

On the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, extended greetings to Muslims in general & our overseas Pakistanis in particular who are celebrating this festival today.

Muslims across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other Gulf and European countries are celebrating Eidul Adha with religious fervour to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

Over a billion Muslims from around the world are celebrating Eidul Adha, which is also known as the “Festival of the Sacrifice’.