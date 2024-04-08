PM Shehbaz reaches Lahore after completing KSA official tour

LAHORE: After completing his three-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reached Lahore, ARY News reported.

The PM Office Media Wing in a press statement said that earlier upon his departure at the Jeddah International Airport, the prime minister was seen off by Governor Jeddah Prince Saud bin Abdullah Bin Jalawi.

During his visit, the prime minister met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of KSA Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and discussed further fortifying of the fraternal relations between the two brotherly nations and exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration across various sectors.

The federal cabinet members and Punjab chief minister also accompanied the prime minister during the visit.

PM Shehbaz also performed Umrah and offered Nawafil inside the holy Ka’aba as he was granted access inside ‘Baitullah’, as a special gesture.

The press statement said that Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the country’s progress and prosperity as well as for the Muslim Ummah’s unity and global peace.

Read More: PM Shehbaz, Crown Prince Salman vow to expedite $5b Saudi investment in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz specially prayed for the salvation of the oppressed Muslims, particularly those of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine from the illegal subjugation.

“Pakistan and KSA have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity. The leadership of both countries is committed to advancing the fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said prior to the prime minister’s visit.

Earlier in the day, Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman have affirmed their commitment to expediting the first wave of Saudi Arabia investment worth $5 billion in Pakistan

This was stated in a joint statement issued on the meeting between PM Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the latter’s visit to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip since his election.

“Emphasis was placed on the kingdom’s supportive role in Pakistan’s economy and the mutual desire to strengthen trade and investment ties. Both parties affirmed their commitment to expediting the first wave of an investment package worth $5bn which was discussed previously,” it said.