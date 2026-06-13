ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday renewed his offer of dialogue to the opposition, urging all political forces to set aside differences and work together for Pakistan’s stability, prosperity and development.

Addressing the National Assembly, the prime minister said Parliament represents the elected voices of all four provinces and serves as a common house for the federation.

“The opposition members are our brothers. We have no personal enmity with them,” he said, adding that politics should not come at the expense of national interests.

Recalling his tenure as opposition leader, Shehbaz Sharif said he had repeatedly proposed a “Charter of Economy” to promote political consensus on economic reforms, but the initiative was rejected.

“I once again invite the opposition to come and sit together. I am ready for dialogue in the larger interest of the country because it is never too late,” he said.

The prime minister stressed that Pakistan’s survival and progress require unity, mutual respect and sincerity among political stakeholders.

“Politics has its place, but if Pakistan remains strong, all of us remain strong. It is our collective responsibility to make the country stable and prosperous,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to the security forces, saying 22 Pakistan Army personnel were martyred in a recent helicopter crash in Muzaffarabad while serving the nation.

He said terrorists, including Khawarij elements, were involved in attacks across the country, particularly in Balochistan.

He also defended the fencing of Pakistan’s borders with Afghanistan as a necessary measure for national security.

“Our soldiers are sacrificing their lives in the fight against terrorism so that the nation’s children may live in peace. We must honour and respect our martyrs from the bottom of our hearts,” he said.

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Highlighting the government’s commitment to provincial development, the prime minister said all provinces have an unquestionable right over their natural resources and that ensuring their equitable development is his foremost responsibility.

Referring to the Reko Diq project, he said the agreement was reached with the consent of Balochistan’s stakeholders and described the province’s share in the project as a model for inclusive development.

Shehbaz Sharif noted that under the 2010 National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, Balochistan’s share was increased by 100 percent at the province’s request, with Punjab and the other provinces willingly contributing to the arrangement. He said Punjab alone sacrificed Rs11 billion at the time, an amount that would now exceed Rs100 billion.

The prime minister further said the federal government had allocated Rs75 billion to provide solar panels to farmers in Balochistan, while nearly Rs300 billion is being spent on upgrading the highway from Gwadar to Chaman into a dual carriageway.

He reaffirmed that all political and national forces must work together for Pakistan’s development, stability and prosperity, saying no sacrifice is too great for the country’s future.