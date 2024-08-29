PM Shehbaz rules out talks with anti-state elements

QUETTA: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that made it clear that the federal and the Balochistan governments along with all security forces have the iron resolve to eliminate all the anti-state elements who had nefarious designs to destabilise the country.

Chairing a meeting of the Balochistan Apex Committee of the National Action Plan, PM Shhebaz said,“It is our national, political, and religious duty to fight against such elements. Dialogues could only be possible with those who respect the country’s constitution and salute the national flag.

“We must have to differentiate between these two elements to ensure the development and prosperity of the country,” the prime minister added.

Deputation of all 48th Common Group officers in Balochistan

He said that the federal government decided to depute all the police and civil officers of the 48th Common Group in Balochistan without discrimination to ensure peace, stability, and development of the province.

“After discussion with the Interior Minister, the Army Chief, and other relevant high authorities, we have made a policy under which all the talented and efficient officers will be deployed in various districts and divisions of the province,” the prime minister said in his concluding remarks.

Announcing the policy, PM Shehbaz said half officers of the 48th Common Group of both police and civil side would be posted to Balochistan immediately for one year.

The remaining half officers of the 48th Common Group would be posted after six months from their initial deployment who would also serve for one year.

The prime minister said that after one year, the first half of the officers from the 49th common group would be posted to Balochistan for one year. After one and a half years, the remaining half of the officers from the 49th group would be posted to Balochistan for one year.

Read More: PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to root out terrorism from Pakistan

PM Shehbaz announced that the officers posted under the policy would be given four air tickets for travel of the families for every quarter. Additionally, these officers might also be given three extra points in their performance subject to their commitment and their service in the province.

He said the government will implement the policy immediately with the coordination of the Balochistan government.

PM Shehbaz Sharif informed that the government also decided to double the staff of the passport office at the Chaman border while the director of cyber Balochistan will also be deputed in the next few days.