PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm resolve to further strengthen ties

MAKKAH: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Iftar on Sunday and discussed bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister along with his delegation was invited at Iftar by His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed prayers and best wishes for the health and well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation by the Saudi authorities.

Both leaders appreciated the upward trajectory of longstanding fraternal relations.

The two leaders reaffirmed common resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties. After Iftar, a bilateral meeting was also held followed by a one on one meeting between the Prime Minister and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.

PM Shehbaz arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for a three-day visit on his maiden foreign visit since his election.

Governor of Madina Munawarah Prince Salman Bin Sultan Al Saud received the prime minister at the airport.

PM Shehbaz Sharif travelled on a commercial flight and during the flight mingled with the passengers. The passengers also took selfies with the prime minister and had a chat with him.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and members of the federal cabinet including Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar and Ahad Cheema accompanied the prime minister.