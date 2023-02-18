PM Shehbaz says ‘170,000 tents to be sent to quake-hit Turkiye’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that Pakistan will send over 170,000 tents to Turkiye for earthquake victims keeping in view the blistering cold over there.

Talking to the delegation of tent manufacturers in Lahore today, he appealed to the tent manufacturers to provide tents to the government at low prices to help the earthquake victims of Turkiye.

The prime minister constituted a committee under the chair of the planning minister in order to ensure the quality of the tents, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was informed that 21,000 winterised tents will be dispatched to Turkiye via Air and land routes in the first week of next month.

He was told that the country has sufficient capacity to make tents for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is in full communication with Pakistan Tents Manufacturers Association in this regard.

The premier said that food, warm clothes and dry milk are also being sent for the earthquake affectees of Syria.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik and others were present in the meeting.

Yesterday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatched 21 trailers of the National Logistics Cell (NLC) carrying relief items for the earthquake-affected victims of Turkiye and Syria via Taftan, Iran road route.

The NDMA on the directions of PM Sharif mobilised the NLC trailers that reached Taftan, Iran with relief items, the NDMA spokesperson said.

It was the first convoy sent to the people of the friendly countries of Turkiye and Syria affected by the recent severe earthquake reached Taftan which was a border town at Pakistan-Iran international border.

The relief items included tents, blankets and other essential items was consisting of 21 trailers being be sent to Turkiye and Syria via Taftan, Iran road.

