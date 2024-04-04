PM Shehbaz says govt will investigate ‘suspicious letters’ issue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the federal government will investigate the issue of ‘suspicious letters’ received by judges, ARY News reported.

According to sources, four SC judges including CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa, eight judges of Islamabad High Court and four judges of Lahore High Court have received ‘threatening letters with suspicious powder’.

Chairing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today, he said this matter will be taken up with a sense of responsibility. He emphasized there should be no politics on this matter.

PM Shehbaz Sharif recalled that an inquiry commission was formed after the consent and consultation of former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retired) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani to look into the issues raised by the six judges of Islamabad High Court.

He said the former chief justice however late recused himself from heading the inquiry commission. He said the Supreme Court has now taken suo motu notice of this matter.

Alluding to his meeting with different ministries the other day, the premier said he has decided to conduct a sectoral review of these ministries to solve their problems. He emphasized this is important to take the economy towards self-reliance.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the gradual decrease in inflation.

He said steps are afoot to reduce inflation and alleviate unemployment and poverty.

He also expressed confidence that the IMF will release the last tranche of 1.1 billion dollars under the standby agreement this month after the approval of its board.

The premier said Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is visiting Washington where talks will be held with the IMF for a new program.