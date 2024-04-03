CJP Qazi Faez Isa, three SC judges also receive ‘suspicious letters’

ISLAMABAD: After Islamabad High Court and Lahore High Court judges, CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa and three other judges of the SC also received threatening letters carrying ‘suspicious powder’, ARY News reported, citing sources on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the development said, CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan received threatening letters carrying ‘suspicious powder’.

The letters were received by the SC judges on April 1, which have been handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for investigation.

Earlier, DIG Operations Islamabad, Shehzad Bukhari in his statement before the IHC said apart from eight IHC judges, four SC and four LHC judges have also received ‘suspicious letters’.

DIG Operations Shehzad Bukhari was summoned to Islamabad High Court by CJ Justice Aamer Farooq after six judges of the high court received ‘suspicious letters’ on Tuesday.

Upon being asked, where the letters were posted? the DIG operations said letters were ‘dispatched from Rawalpindi GPO’.

Earlier, as many as eight judges, including the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, reportedly received letters containing ‘anthrax’.

According to court sources, one of the letters was opened by a judge’s staff and was found to contain an unidentified powder.