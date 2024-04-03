SC, LHC judges receive ‘suspicious letters’

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) and Lahore High Court (LHC) judges also received ‘suspicious letters’, the DIG Operations ICT informed Islamabad High Court (IHC).

DIG Operations Shehzad Bukhari was summoned to Islamabad High Court by CJ Justice Aamer Farooq after eight judges of the high court received ‘suspicious letters’ on Tuesday.

The DIG Operations in his statement apprised the court that four SC and four LHC judges have also received ‘suspicious’ letters.

Bukhari said that the letters have been forwarded for forensics and a report would be generated in three to four days.

Upon being asked, where the letters were posted? the DIG operations said letters were ‘dispatched from Rawalpindi GPO’.

Seems someone dropped the letters into the letter box of GPO Rawalpindi, he added.

Read more: FIR registered over ‘threatening letters’ to eight IHC judges

Earlier, as many as eight judges, including the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, reportedly received letters containing ‘anthrax’.

According to court sources, one of the letters was opened by a judge’s staff and was found to contain an unidentified powder.

A team of experts from the Islamabad Police reached the premises of the Islamabad High Court to analyse the situation upon discovery of the suspicious substance.

The primary focus of the investigation revolves around determining the nature of the powder and its potential threat.