PM Shehbaz says ‘incumbent govt to complete tenure next month’

SIALKOT: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Sunday that the incumbent government will complete its tenure next and a caretaker set-up will be established, ARY News reported.

While addressing the laptop distribution ceremony at Government College Women University in Sialkot today, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that he felt happiness after meeting the girls at an educational institution. He added that a laptop is not a favour but it is the student’s right.

PM Sharif said that the government distributed laptops among the students on the basis of merit. The laptop programme had been launched in 2011 under the leader of Nawaz Sharif from Punjab.

He said that millions of laptops were distributed on the basis of merit. The premier said that the 100,000 laptop distribution project has been concluded in 2022-23. The government allocated funds for distributing 100,000 more laptops in the next fiscal year.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan cannot meet development goals until it provides a proper education environment to the children. He added that nobody can blame the finance minister who is continuously facing pressure.

He added that the finance minister provided Rs45 million which led the government to import 100,000 laptops. The government allocated Rs5 billion for the uplift of women who are 50% of Pakistan’s population.

PM Sharif said that the nation cannot achieve development goals until women join the process. He urged women to join the journey of development after getting education.

The premier reiterated that the incumbent government will complete its tenure next month and a caretaker set-up will be established. He recommended the next government after elections to not affect the promotion of education.

He vowed that they will bring the educational revolution under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

PM Sharif said that the prices of petrol and other petroleum products were reduced. He said that the Pakistani rupee is stabilized due to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement.

He said that the incumbent government provided relief to the common man. He said that Pakistan will get rid of loans after making its economy strong.