PM Shehbaz Sharif admits difficulties in talks with IMF

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that his government is facing difficulties in reviving the loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

After the federal cabinet meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif flanked by his allies in a press briefing said that oil and petrol prices are increasing in the world.

“We will not hesitate to take any step which could help strengthen the economy.” The prime minister said that through the budget, 70 million people can earn Rs 2,000 per month.

Criticizing the former government, Shehbaz Sharif said that they deliberately reduced the fuel prices and laid a trap for the coming government.

Shehbaz Sharif said in the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, the ruling coalition government had decided to redistribute the economic burden on the poor by taxing the rich.

He said that there are difficulties with the IMF but we will not back down from any step, the present government will cross all the difficult paths with sincerity, he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif hoped that a good time would come.

Earlier, the London-based leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has given the signal to change the incumbent government’s economic team as it failed to overcome the current economic crisis being faced by the country, said sources.

