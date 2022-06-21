PML-N leadership gives nod to change economic team

LAHORE: The London-based leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has given the signal to change the incumbent government’s economic team as it failed to overcome the current economic crisis being faced by the country, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to details, senior leadership is worried about the declining reputation of PML-N due to high inflation and high flight of the dollar. PML-N sources said that the leadership is of the view that leaders of allied parties should also defend the government.

Sources said that Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto should be asked to discuss the economic situation while all the ministers should also ensure attendance in the National Assembly and Senate.

Following the failure of the economic team to overcome the crisis, the London leadership gave the green signal for the change of the economic team, sending a message from London that the change in the economic team should be done if necessary.

It is believed that the Shehbaz government has completely failed to restore the value of the rupee.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the business week in the interbank market, the dollar rose by one rupee and fifty-two paise and closed at two hundred and eleven rupees and forty-eight paisas.

